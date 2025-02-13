St Kitts and Nevis: Kim Collins Athletic Stadium progressing rapidly in two phases of construction

St Kitts and Nevis is rapidly advancing the Kim Collins Athletic Stadium with a new synthetic track and extensive rehabilitation to enhance sports infrastructure.

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated Kim Collins Athletic Stadium will be constructed in two major phases with significant rehabilitation of a track for practice. The first phase will feature the laying of a brand-new synthetic track, while the second phase will consist of overall rehabilitation of the stadium to enhance sports infrastructure.

The Minister of Public Works Department, Konris Maynard shared the updates on the upgrades that are underway at the stadium. He said that the work has been progressing rapidly and called it significant investment in the future of sports in St Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Maynard added that they are eager to look forward to seeing how these improvements will create a new sporting landscape in St Kitts and Nevis, providing a new path to athletes in the careers. It will encourage and inspire athletes to polish their skills and practice more to achieve big successes on the global stage.

The project has been progressing rapidly with the rehabilitation of the brand-new synthetic track and stadium as it will shape a bright future of the sporting arena in St Kitts and Nevis. The renovation of the stadium was started in 2023 with some initial works that had been completed in the same year.

Earlier, the work on the removal and replacement of the overhang roof over seating was completed. The outside seating has been removed and replaced, and the interior doors have also been rehabilitated.

The roof and floor tiles have been repaired along with the repainting of the entire interior and exterior walls. The windows and other framing structures have been repaired and the repainting of other structures.

Minister Samal Duggins of St Kitts and Nevis expressed his delight and noted that the facility would be the flagship venue for the production of champions. It will enhance the sporting structure and create a new platform to enhance skills and other sports infrastructure in the country.