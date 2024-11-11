MP Ron Redhead announces widening of Bridge in Tempe, Grenada

The MP stated that the project will commence in the coming weeks, and he added that the exact date will be shared soon.

Grenada: The Member of Parliament of St George Northeast, Ron Redhead had shared an update for a significant development on the island of Grenada. The MP has announced the widening of bridge in Tempe located at LA law Tyre business.

“As promised finally we have for the first time ever commenced the measurements to widen the Bridge in Tempe located at LA Law tyre business and will expedite this project in the coming weeks. Project start date will be shared soonest,” MP Ron Redhead said.

The bridge widening project will act as a significant development for the people of the community. MP Ron Redhead has already inspected the construction site and all the measurements and important markings have been made.

Over the significant announcement made by the MP, the citizens are citing their views on social media and calling it a great project.

A user named Carol Antoine stated, “This is so good and welcomed. I anticipate the widened bridge will be ready for my next trip home. Thanks Rep. Redhead.”

Another user also stated his opinion, “OK great I hope the tiny, crumbling bridge connecting Boca to Vendome (bottom of Molenzie Hill) will be looked at also,” he said while calling for the development on other roads.

Although many users were applauding the efforts others didn’t call it as a right decision. The user stated that the government was elected for a transformative agenda and not a road building one.

“Dear Mr Redhead as an MP can’t your time be better spent on policy decisions rather than these community projects which should be handled by others. I was of the opinion that your government was elected on a transformative agenda, not a road building one. I am pleased that work is being done, but I don’t believe that this is the function of a politician,” the user wrote.