Clarendon murder case: 28-year-old man shot dead, one injured.

Jamaica: One more murder case registered as a 28-year-old man declared dead after suffering a fatal shooting attack in the Clarendon parish. One more man in the company of the dead victim suffered the attack in which he left injured on the evening of Saturday, 22 June, around 05:00 pm.

The reports declared the identity of the deceased victim of this murder case, who was a local citizen of the Clarendon parish of Jamaica. The dead man is identified as Marlon McCarty in his official document, who lived at his house located in Bushy Park. The details of the injured victim have not been talked about much till now.

As per the details shared by the law enforcement authority, the victims were at a friend’s house at White Avenue in the farm community of the locality at the time of the fatal act. While they were together at a common place, they were pounced upon by a party of assailants. It is said that the male culprits of the act were armed with firearms.

At nearly 05:00 pm, the targeted attack was executed against the victim when the armed assailants picked up their guns and launched an open firing. The attack disclosed the intention of the assailants, which was to murder the victims. After a round of constant firing, the assailants escaped from the crime site, leaving the victims in a pool of blood.

After the shooting, explosions were rested and the armed suspects left the site of the crime, the victims were found lying on the ground and injured critically. Both the victims were covered with several wounds from bullets in their bodies. The injured victims of the shooting were immediately helped and taken to the hospital nearby in order to save their lives.

The unit of police officers responsible in the area was also alerted after the information of the criminal act was transferred to the law enforcement authority. Straight after the inquiry was conducted and the site of crime in the Clarendon murder case was taken under charge by the responding team of officers. The crime scene was examined, and the clues were collected for further proceedings.

In the hospital, the medical emergency staff helped and assisted the injured victims. After the examination, Marlon McCarty was officially declared dead while the other man was admitted for the treatment. The search for the culprits of the murder of the victim in Clarendon is ongoing. The police officers are trying to find the reason and motivation for the fatal act. Reportedly, more than thirty murders have been recorded in the central parish this year.