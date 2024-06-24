Kingston man booked for threatening coworker with illegal firearm

Jamaica: A 28-year-old male suspect was held and charged by the law enforcement department for offences of threatening a coworker with an illegal loaded firearm in Kingston. The unlawful activity was reported at the workplace of the accused along South Camp Road during a physical altercation on Friday, 21 June, around 12:35 pm.

The reports disclosed that the accused man is known commonly among all as Quamo, whose official name is registered as Quewamo Williams in the documents. The suspect, with an illegal firearm, works in Kingston, while he is a resident of Castle Heights in the Barbican locality of the Saint Andrew parish in Jamaica.

As per the statement released by the police department, the suspect at the time of the altercation was at his work with another man who was threatened with a firearm in Kingston. While they were at their common workplace, an argument sparkled between both men, which eventually turned into a physical altercation as things got heated up.

As the situation of dispute went further, the suspect pulled a firearm, which he was possessing at the moment, and pointed it against the victim. The firearm was a 0.45 mm Colt semi-automatic pistol, which was also loaded at the of the dispute. The accused was carrying a firearm in his waist with which he threatened his coworker at the place of work in Kingston.

Subsequently, the situation was somehow handled after the victim raised a call for help after observing his life under threat. However, no shooting was reported during the act by the suspect at the site. The case was registered to the police department, after which officers from the regional unit took charge in response.

The suspect, Quewamo Williams, was arrested by the responding company of police officers after conforming to the complaint against him. The accused was taken into custody, and the gun used by him to threaten his coworker was also seized. It is said that the suspect was having no authority to carry a lethal weapon.

After the legal proceedings, the suspect was laid with multiple charges of possessing an illegal weapon and possessing unauthorised ammunition, along with assault at common law. The case against the accused man for threatening a coworker with an illegal firearm in Kingston is scheduled for the date of the hearing in court.