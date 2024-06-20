Saint Catherine: Mother booked for child abuse with husband

Mother of a 07-year-old boy was held, charged and bailed in the case of child abuse in Saint Catherine with her husband on 19 June.

Jamaica: A mother of a 07-year-old boy was held and charged for her involvement in the case of child abuse in Saint Catherine with her husband, who is stepfather to the victim boy. The lady was found guilty by the investigating officers of aiding and abetting the offence against the little victim. The lady was granted bail at the police station with a surety of a hundred thousand dollars on Wednesday, 19 June, while the case is ongoing.

As per the reports on the child abuse case of Saint Catherine, it is revealed that the offence was primarily committed by the stepfather of the victim. It is said that the incident was recorded while the victim boy was in his school when the suspect approached him on Monday, 13 May, in the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica.

On the same day, the 07-year-old victim was physically assaulted by the suspect, which later turned into a case of child abuse. The mother of the child is accused of abetting and elevating the crime against the victim, for which she was also seen as a culprit of the offence.

Eventually, the complaint of physical assault on the schoolboy was reported to the law enforcement department. In response to the report, the investigation was ordered by the senior officers to an assigned group of investigating police officers on duty. The operation under the Saint Catherine child abuse case by the police officers led to the arrest of the assaulter.

The investigation also went behind the mother of the victim, who was also held and taken into custody. The lady was accused of failing to report the crime by her husband of beating her child. The child is reportedly from the previous marriage of the woman, after which she married another man who is a pastor in his field of occupation.

However, the woman suspect was granted bail through the police station, where she was released for surety of an amount of a hundred thousand dollars. The culprit man is also granted extended bail in the case on Tuesday, 18 June. It is said that the accused of child abuse are scheduled for hearing in the Saint Catherine Parish Court, who will be taken for the appearance on Friday, 05 July.