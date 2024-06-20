Manchester police constable killed at a bar in targeted shooting

Jamaica: A member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force was killed by an armed assailant in a fatal shooting attack at a bar in the locality of Breezy Hill in Manchester. The crime against the policeman was executed by the culprit while he was on interdiction on the night of Tuesday, 18 June, around 10:00 pm.

The dead victim of the fatal shooting attack at the bar in Manchester is identified in the police reports by his documented name, which was Mario Thomas. Mario Thomas was serving his duty in the police force of Jamaica at the rank of a Constable in Manchester. Manchester is a parish located in the southern part of Jamaica Island.

As per the reports disclosed by the police department on the case of the shooting against the constable in Manchester, the victim policeman was at a local bar of Breezy Hill when he was attacked by the culprit. Reportedly, the constable was on interdiction at the time. It is said that while the victim was present with a group of individuals at the place, the suspect entered the bar and launched the open firing.

It is mentioned that the culprit, who was armed with a firearm, approached the police constable and started firing by pointing the gun in his direction. The intention of the attacker was clearly to kill the police constable, as the attack was targeted at him. As the shooting started unexpectedly, the people present at the place started making efforts to escape the place in order to save their own lives from the attacker.

Straight after observing the immediate firing by an armed assailant at the place, the police constable also attempted to escape the shooting. The policeman ran from the bar to find a spot to hide or escape alive, but the cop was chased by the suspect. The suspect followed the police constable and continued to fire at him.

The attempt of the victim, police constable Mario Thomas, was not successful as he was not able to flee from the shooting. The victim got hit by several bullets over his body, which led him to his death eventually. Immediately after the attack on the police constable, the suspect left the lawman bleeding on the spot and left the place of crime.

Eventually, the information of the incident of the murder of a police constable by fatal shooting in Manchester was received by the law enforcement department. Instantly, after receiving the information about the crime against the policeman, the charge was taken by the police unit responsible in the locality who arrived at the crime scene.

The dead body of the victim constable was found at the mentioned address by the police officers on duty, which was covered in blood and had multiple wounds from gunshots. The investigation was launched by blocking the crime scene for common people. The police department is tracing the clues to grab a lead against the culprit involved in the murder of a policeman.