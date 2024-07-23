Charlieville house owner killed one among five bandits in shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department is probing the matter of a shooting in which two suspects got shot by the owner of a house in Charlieville. In the act, one suspect lost his life while the other was injured in the fatal shooting. The act was reported after the group of five male suspects invaded the house of the shooter in the early hours of Monday, 22 July, around 03:10 am.

The reason behind the five suspects entering the private property without any permission is disclosed to be the intention of robbing the place. The property is explained in the reports as a premise owned by the man who launched the shooting, and it is located along the Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville in Trinidad. The details of the shooter and the deceased suspect are not confirmed till now.

As per the available details on the Charlieville shooting case, the man was sleeping at his house when the five bandits found their way inside the house to loot valuables. The owner of the house lives on the first floor of the property, while the ground floor of the building is rented to two businesses. It is said that the five men entered the house on the first floor through a window by climbing the wall.

It is mentioned that the time was nearly 03:10 am when the bandits illegally came inside the house to commit crime, when the owner was sleeping in his room. The house owner heard some unfriendly sounds, which disturbed his rest, after which he explored the situation. As the man checked his place, he found that five suspects were already inside the property and were attempting to rob the place.

Subsequently, the owner of the house decided to take action in retaliation against the home invaders and armed himself with a lethal weapon. The man is a holder of a licensed firearm, which was used in the shooting act of Charlieville. The man picked up his gun, pointed it toward the five bandits, and launched the firing.

As the bandits observed that the owner was about to shoot them, the suspect immediately made their action to escape the place in order to save their lives. In the shooting act at the Charlieville house, the three suspects among five were able to flee from the scene without any damage, while two caught the bullets fired at them.

It is mentioned that among two injured bandits, one managed to make his way out of the place and escaped from the situation, while the other lost his life on the spot. The bandits who escaped the shooting in Charlieville successfully fled in a motor car that was waiting for them near the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway. The information was immediately passed to the police department, who are now probing the case.