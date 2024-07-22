San Fernando woman died by physical assault, boyfriend accused

Trinidad and Tobago: The police unit of San Fernando is probing the case of murder in the town of a 22-year-old woman by physical assault. The dead victim woman was living with her boyfriend, who is accused of taking her life by beating her to death in the early hours of Sunday, 21 July, around 02:00 am. The victim was hospitalised after getting physically abused, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor.

The case of the murder by physical assault on a young woman in San Fernando, Trinidad, is under the stage of investigation. The identities and other details of the accused and complainant sides have not been disclosed by the police department for now. The mother of the dead victim gave a statement against the boyfriend of the woman who used to constantly beat her.

As per the revealed information of death by physical assault in San Fernando, the victim was beaten by her boyfriend, after which she was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. In the hospital, the victim was admitted to the accident and emergency department, where she was assisted with treatment. Anyhow, the woman was not able to survive and was pronounced dead at nearly 04:49 am.

It is mentioned that the doctor declared in their report after examination of the victim that her body was suffering from multiple wounds of physical abuse, which also became the reason for her death. The police were informed about the case of severe physical assault on the woman in San Fernando, to which the officers responded and took action.

As the victim was officially pronounced dead, the murder case was registered, and the investigation was faced in that direction. The dead body of the victim was also taken under control by the police officers and was transferred to forensics. As the responding officers started probing the matter, the mother of the victim became the primary source, who explained the condition of her deceased daughter.

As per the statement given by the mother of the victim in the San Fernando case of physical assault and murder, the woman was suffering from the abuse for a long time. The mother said that her daughter was a loving and ambitious child and wanted to be an aesthetician, but everything changed after her boyfriend came into her life, who began abusing her.

The mother also said that the victim many times contacted her family, while asking for help. However, as the matter used to arrive with police, the victim always turned in her statement and claimed everything to be fine. Her mother told the victim to leave the accused man every time since she first explored the abuse on her daughter, but the victim said that her choice was to stay with him.

It is also mentioned that the victim suffered from multiple scars and bite marks over her body. As per the mother, the brutality against the victim was so harsh that her fingers were also fractured, for which she went through surgery. The San Fernando resident victim also got raped by her boyfriend, for which she refused to file a legal complaint.

The mother stated that the daughter was last known alive to her on the morning of Saturday, when she talked to her around 10:00 am on 20 July. The neighbours are also found as witnesses of the abuses as they filed complaints of violence many times against the boyfriend. The statements were collected by the police officers, after which the accused boyfriend was taken into custody. The interrogation is active in the case.