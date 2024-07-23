18-year-old faces charges for gang related crimes in Arima

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of the twin island nation shared updates on the case against a teenager who was arrested for being involved in gang related action in Arima. The 18-year-old male suspect was charged with multiple offences committed by him and was scheduled for an appearance in the High Court on Monday, 22 July.

The accused man, in his late teenage is identified by the authorities and is mentioned in the disclosed details as Javon Prescod. Javon Prescod is mentioned as a resident of the Malick locality in Trinidad. The accused teenager for the gang related offences in Arima was arrested by the police for violence and robbery.

As per the disclosed information on the case against the teenage man, the suspect was arrested by the police department after acting on the complaints against him on Wednesday, 17 July. The accused teenager was part of a group of four men who were involved in the armed robbery and violence on the day.

It is said that the accused was claiming to be a member of a gang to threaten people in Arima. The police officers from the Northern Division took action against the criminal after getting a complaint of four men possessing firearms and ammunition to commit violence and robbery. All four suspects, including Javon Prescod, were booked by the police officers.

After the suspects, claiming to be gang members, of the robbery and violence in Arima were held by the police officer, the investigation into the case was continued. The was taken over by the assigned officers from the North Gang Unit of the Northern Division. The probing was initiated by the dedicated officers in the matter of gang related crimes in a locality of Arima.

The investigation in the case was conducted under the supervision of ASP Pitt, Region Two Gang Unit Commander, and was coordinated by Suzette Martin, DCP in Intelligence and Investigations, ACP Subero, Senior Superintendent Montrichard, and Superintendent Guelmo. The investigation helped the police department to collect clues that led against the accused teenager.

The accused, Javon Prescod, was laid with a set of charges on the basis of collected evidence against him for gang related offences in Arima. The charges included possession of a firearm to commit a crime, possession of ammunition to commit a crime, professing to be a gang member to gain a benefit for himself, robbery, and violence. The charges were laid on the suspect teenager by the officer of the Region Two Gang Unit, PC Williams.