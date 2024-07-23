Tobago police held six in crime eradication exercises.

The crime eradication exercises that are conducted by the police department on the island of Tobago led to the arrest of six.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection department of the twin island nation released the details of the crime eradication exercises that are conducted by the officers on the island of Tobago. The police authority conducted multiple exercises on the island in the last few days, which led to the arrest of six individuals involved in any kind of offence. The most recent exercise was executed by the dedicated team on Sunday, 21 July, which is mentioned in the disclosed information.

As per the reports, in the crime eradication exercises, the police officers also seized some illegal possessions like marijuana and other items from different localities on the island of Tobago. These exercises are part of the initiative of the national police department to take control of the criminal activities of hiking in Trinidad and Tobago.

The exercise that was conducted by the police officers on Sunday was executed between the hours of 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm. The dedicated exercise was focused on the locality of the Scarborough Port Authority Compound. The involved assigned officers in the operation were from the Task Force, who worked alongside the officers of the Canine Branch for the success of the exercise.

During the crime eradication exercise in the locality of Tobago, the police officers took over multiple vehicles and individuals spotted in the locality. The passengers travelling in the motor vehicles and the luggage that disembarked the Buccoo Reef Fast Ferry on the day were checked, which later led to the discovery of criminal activity.

Reportedly, the exercise led the police officers to search of a motor vehicle that belonged to a 30-year-old individual at the place. In search of the motor vehicle, the dedicated team found illegal possession, which was a quantity of marijuana hidden in the car. The suspect man was immediately arrested and transferred to the police station with seized marijuana.

The male suspect who got arrested by the police in Tobago crime eradication exercise is mentioned as a resident of Diego Martin, Trinidad. In the last successful exercises, the authority disclosed the information about the operation launched from 10:00 pm on Thursday, 18 July and executed till 02:15 am on Friday, 19 July.

The warrant was executed during the planned operation in the Roxborough district region. The action was taken by a party of policemen from the Guard and Emergency Branch along with the Inter-Agency Task Force. The targeted exercise led to the arrest of five individuals on outstanding Affiliation and TAC warrants. The suspects are mentioned as the residents of Tobago and Princes Town.