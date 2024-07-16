Arima man shot and killed, police probing murder case

Police is probing murder reported in the locality of Arima in which the man became the victim of the fatal shooting on the morning of Monday.

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection authority of the twin-island nation in the Caribbean is probing one other case of murder reported in the locality of Arima. In the recent murder case of the region, the man became the victim of the crime on the morning of Monday, 15 July, around 07:00 am. The victim succumbed to his injuries caused by the fatal shooting attack against him.

In the reports about the murder case of Arima, the identity of the dead victim in the fatal act is disclosed as a local resident of the district in Trinidad. Anthony John is the documented name of the deceased victim, which is confirmed and mentioned in the reports after identification.

As per the shared details around the murder case by shooting, the victim, Anthony John, was out in the locality along Dump Road in Arima at the time of the unexpected incident. It is said that Anthony John was approached and ambushed by the unknown armed assailants in the open site, after which the criminal intention was executed.

Reportedly, the time of the fatal crime was recorded around 07:00 am on the day when the shooting explosions were echoed around the neighbourhood. The loud noise was heard by the local people living in the area and others who were passing nearby, all reacted and took note of the situation.

The unknown assailants, who were possessing lethal weapons, were not spotted at the scene as they already fled before people came out to rescue the victim. The local people spotted the bloodshed, and the wounded victim, lying along the roadway in severe condition, who lost his life following the fatal attack.

Subsequently, the people around contacted the law enforcement department and informed them about the fatal attack on a man. After receiving the information of the murder at the open site in Arima, the local unit of police officers arrived at the scene along Dump Road in response.

After confirmation of the report, the crime scene was taken over by the officers from the Northern Division Police and the Homicide Bureau, along with the designated medical officer. The wounded and bleeding body of Anthony John was seen and examined, after which the information was shared, and the victim was declared lifeless.

As the investigation in the Arima murder case is launched, it is disclosed that the father of the victim was also killed in the same way. The case of his father was recorded in November 2021, when the victim, named Kendell John, was shot and killed in the driveway of his house.