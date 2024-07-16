Police probing murder of unidentified man in Saint Madeleine.

Police department of Saint Madeleine is probing a case of murder after the discovery of a dead body in the town.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Saint Madeleine is probing a case of murder after the discovery of a dead body in the town. The dead body of the victim of a criminal act was reported to the law enforcement unit on the morning of Sunday, 15 July, around 06:00 am. It is said that the victim is killed in a fatal shooting attack whose identity is not known for now.

The dead body of the victim was found riddled with gunshot marks, which is assumed to be the primary reason for his death. It is said that the information about the murder in Saint Madeleine, Trinidad, was reported to the police department by a senior citizen.

The 63-year-old man was the first witness to observe the crime, who found the lifeless and wounded body man along Sugar Estate Road while he was on his way to the garden. Straight after, the senior citizen passed information about the murder to Saint Madeleine Police as a responsible citizen.

Subsequently, the member of the police unit on duty took charge, and PC Ketroy, WPC James, and Cpl Sookdeo made their move on the ground in response to the report. At the site, the lawmen found the wounded dead body of the victim lying on the roadway, after which the report was confirmed and the case was registered.

The police officer protected the area and blocked ordinary people from coming near the scene in order to save the remaining traces of evidence. The designated medical officer was called at the site and given the charge of the dead body for the examination. In the early search of the scene and the victim, no clue related to his identification was found.

The details of the victim of the Saint Madeleine murder case were shared by the police department with the intention of identifying the dead man. It is disclosed that the dead victim is a light-skinned man of East Indian origin. The man carried a slim build body with a tattoo on his wrist saying, “God is love.”

It is also shared in the reports that the dead man was found wearing a blue coloured jersey with long sleeves and a long jeans also of blue colour. Along with that, the dead body was covered with boxers from Calvin Klein, a green and red belt, and sneakers of white colour.

The intakes from the examination of the dead body of the Saint Madeleine murder case were shared with the investigation police team by the designated medical officer. The dead body of the victim is transferred for forensic proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing and is joined by Sargent Elvin, Sargent Charle, and Ag Inspector Ramsarran. The officers are trying to disclose the identity of the victim to give direction to the case. Before this case, the last murder was recorded in the region in the previous month.

The last case of murder in Saint Madeleine was reported on Tuesday, 25 June, in which a male victim named Gary Ballgobin was killed. The victim was killed after an altercation with his wife in which he was stabbed at his home, located in Stanley Ville.