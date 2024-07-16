32-year-old man commit suicide in Longdenville

Trinidad and Tobago: The twin-island nation recorded one more case of suicide after a man killed himself at his home in Longdenville. The incident was reported after the man was found hanged by his neck inside his bedroom in the daylight on Sunday, 14 July, around 11:45 am.

The dead body found in the recent suicide case in Longdenville is identified as a 32-year-old man, who is mentioned by his documented name, Stephen Roopnarine, in the reports. Stephen Roopnarine was a resident of Nylon Trace along Lamont Street in Longdenville, Trinidad, where he committed the act of killing himself.

As per the recorded statement in the Longdenville suicide case, the act was executed while the man was alone in the house. It is said that the sister of the dead man was also with him at home, whom he sent outside before committing suicide.

It is mentioned that the dead body of Stephen was found hanged by the sister and one other relative, after which the information was shared with the police authority. In response to the report of suicide, the police reacted and arrived at the house in Longdenville along with the designated medical officer.

The police officers recorded the statement of the sister of the dead man as the first witness, who mentioned the situation. The sister disclosed that she saw her brother alive in the morning at nearly 08:00 am on the day. She said that the man asked her to bring him a pack of cigarettes last time.

Reportedly, when the sister arrived back with a pack of cigarettes, she found that the door of the bedroom was locked while the brother was still inside. The sister made efforts to get inside, for which she knocked on the door multiple times and contacted him on the phone but received no response.

As the sister got worried about her brother, she contacted a relative living nearby and explained the situation. Subsequently, the relative, along with the sister, broke into the bedroom of the man, where they explored the act of suicide. The man was seen hanging by the neck with a nylon rope tied to the roof, on a purlin.

It was nearly 11:45 am when the police department received the information about the suicide in Longdenville. The designated medical officer took control of the dead body and transferred it to forensics after pronouncing the man dead officially. The police department is probing the incident.