Decomposing body of missing taxi driver found in Biche.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 40-year-old man, who was a taxi driver by occupation, became the victim of a murder in Biche. The lifeless body of the victim was recovered by the police officers in the decomposing stage from the forested area on Sunday, 14 July. The man was reported missing to the police just two days before the discovery of his death.

The deceased man whose murder was explored in the locality of the Biche village in Trinidad was a driver who used to operate a taxi in the region for his earnings. The dead man is named in the documents as Densely Eudovic, who was a resident of a neighbourhood along River Road in Vega de Oropouche.

As per the details about the Biche murder case, the victim taxi driver was out of reach since last seen on Friday, 12 July. The man was reported missing to the police department, in response to which the efforts to find the taxi driver were under execution. The operation to find the missing man led to the discovery of his death.

It is mentioned by the authority that the action was taken by the dedicated police officers after receiving a piece of information about the location of the missing man. The officers from Biche police got alert after receiving clue from the GPS company which led them to find the taxi driver. The last location of the victim was traced along Cunapo Southern Road.

Reportedly, the last route taken by the taxi driver was in the forested area where the police arrived. After the search around the location, the dead body of the victim was spotted in the forest approximately forty feet inside. The lifeless body of the victim was in the decomposing stage and was just covered with black underwear.

Subsequently, the proceedings were initiated, and the designated medical officer was summoned to the site in Biche to examine the dead body of the taxi driver. The victim was lying on the ground with face down while his right hand and feet were bound.

The designated medical officer took charge of the dead body and disclosed after examination that the man suffered wounds on his head and neck. The investigation is launched, and the post-mortem is ordered to find the actual reason for the death while the police officers are tracing clues against the culprits of the crime.