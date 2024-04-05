UK family losses £15,200 cash and valuables in Plymouth robbery

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old man, a resident of United Kingdom (UK), with his family lost fifteen thousand two hundred pounds with other valuables in a robbery attempted by two masked man on the morning of Tuesday, 02 April, around 8:40 am, while they were on a vacation in the Plymouth village.

As per the reports, the robbery incident took place on the day while the man of United Kingdom (UK) was on a stay at the Mot Mot Lodge in Plymouth, a village along the north western coast of Tobago, with his family of six members.

It is mentioned that at nearly 8:40 am, while the family from the London was inside the Lodge, when two men who were hiding their faces with masks entered into the place forcefully. It is said that one of the assailants was armed with a gun, using which he threatened the family while announcing robbery.

The suspects took the UK family members on the gun point and ordered them to lie on the floor after which the act of Plymouth robbery was conducted. In the robbery, the family was relieved by the suspect of case, fifteen thousand two hundred pounds and two thousand Trinidad and Tobago dollars, carried by them with other valuables like debit cards, credit cards, jewellery, and more.

Straight after the act of robbery in the villa of Plymouth against a UK family, fled from the scene with all the looted items. The law enforcement department was instantly informed about the act of crime after which a team of investigating officers visited to the mentioned address.

The police officers after arriving at the location recorded the statement of the victim family and confirmed the report of the robbery. A team of police officers from the Tobago Division started the investigation and inquiries in the case under the leadership of Woman Cpl King.

The police is tracing the culprits involved in the criminal act with the help of collect clues against them. It is assumed that the suspects can be someone known to the family or any employee of the lodge staff as they were trying to hide their face to keep their identity unknown and can revolve open in the public.