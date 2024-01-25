Trinidad anti-crime operation arrests 5 with drugs and firearms

Trinidad anti-crime operations recover firearms with ammunition and drugs with arrest of five including one Venezuelan on 23 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: In anti-crime operations in Trinidad by police resulted in the recovery of two illegal firearms with ammunition and drugs with the arrest of five suspects, including one Venezuelan citizen. The operations took place in the North Central Division and the Southern Division on Tuesday, 23 January.

The first anti-crime operation was conducted in the North Central Division of Trinidad by the offers of the North Central Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, also known as NCDGIU. The operation was conducted on the basis of information led by intelligence from 12:00 am to 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

The officers involved in the operation took charge in response to a report of a robbery in the vicinity of the Tunapuna Market in the Tunapuna district of Trinidad.

After visiting the place of the incident, it is said that an armed suspect was allegedly standing with a firearm pointed at the officers. In response, officers used their authorised firearms against the suspect and shot to injure him under the guidance of Force Policy.

The injured suspect was immediately transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for medical attention. One more suspect who was involved in the crime tried to flee from the scene in a vehicle but was successfully caught by the officers.

The officers recovered a Smith and Wesson pistol from the crime scene, which was loaded with fourteen rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

The other anti-crime operation was conducted in the Southern Division of Trinidad by the officers of the Task Force from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday. The operation was also joined by the officers of multiple intelligence agencies, including the Canine Unit, which led to the arrest of three suspects for multiple offences.

The suspects arrested in the operation are identified as a 43-year-old mason belonging to San Fernando, who was arrested for carrying a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition without any permission. He was also possessed with cocaine for trafficking.

The other suspect was a 31-year-old labourer belonging to Palmiste who was possessing marijuana, and the third suspect was a 23-year-old citizen of Venezuela who was caught with both marijuana and cocaine.

The people in the communities of Trinidad are sharing their opinions after learning about the results of anti-crime operations in the nation.

People are saying, “Congratulations to the police department and government for the back-to-back successes of the officers in catching criminals and stopping crime. But we need to make more such efforts. Not like, after a few days this streak is coming to an end. We need a safer society to live in.”

The officers from different law authorities are conducting continuous investigations and inquiries in the ongoing cases to find more relevant clues, which can lead them in the right direction to expose more such criminal activities around the nation.