Trinidad and Tobago Police conducts anti-crime operations, successfully

Trinidad and Tobago: The Police Department of Trinidad and Tobago conducted anti-crime operations nationwide, resulting in the recovery of illegal ammunition and marijuana with the arrest of two suspects on Thursday, 11 January 2024.

As per the reports, the police department got intel from trustworthy sources backed by the early investigations and information already with the department.

The strong reference and information led to this joint operation, and the police department took charge around the twin islands on the same day.

In Tobago Island, the police department of the local division, with the officers of the inter-agency task force, took charge.

Straight after, officers acted on the information and executed a warrant to search a house in Scarborough, a town in Tobago. The officer went to the house to conduct a search on the noon of Thursday around 11:30 am.

In the search of the house, officers recovered 12 suspicious packets of around 5.9 kilograms. After examining the packets, they came to be filled with marijuana of the value of $472,000 expected.

As per the statement by the police department, two suspects were found in the house at the time of the search and were hiding the marijuana with them.

The suspects, one man and one woman were arrested by the police at the moment and are under custody now.

The other operation was conducted on the island of Trinidad, in which the anti-crime exercise charge was taken by the Local police department of the Central Division with the task force officers.

The operation was conducted on the information between 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the area of the fish market in Claxton Bay, a community in the central part of Trinidad.

The search in the fish market was conducted under the guidance of the Canine Branch, in which the officers recovered 30 illegal rounds of 5.56 ammunition, which were possessed without any permission.

The investigation is still in progress by the police department, and the authorities are still trying to trace the evidence collected in the operations, which can lead to more valuable information.

People of the communities are happy with the successful operation of the police department.

People are saying, “Excellent work, Trinidad and Tobago police. We always expect such an approach from you. Everyone is happy about the bravery of our officers. Keep the good work going. Hopefully, we hear more news like this.”

The inquiries are also conducted by the police to collect the related information, which can lead the investigation in the right direction.

Police departments also ask for the cooperation of the locals to come in contact with authorities who can provide some valuable clues to the officers about the case.

The suspects are also under interrogation by the police who can provide some evident information about their criminal background and connections.

It is expected by the police department the successful operation will lead them to many gangs and criminals hidden in the nation. The more such operations are expected to neutralise the crimes in the territory of Trinidad and Tobago.