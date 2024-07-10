TTPS to improve facilities in Tobago amid increasing crimes.

Trinidad and Tobago: As the investigation of the recent crimes is being carried out by the police officers in Tobago, the police authority of the federation decided to increase forces and surveillance on the island. The step is taken by the authorities while observing the excess of criminal activities on the island. The announcement was made by the commissioner of police in a recent media appearance.

As per the statement of Erla Harewood Christopher, the serving commissioner of police, the cyber crime unit will be alerted in Tobago, with an increase in the number of police officers to fight crimes. It is also disclosed that more resources, including forensic facilities, will be deployed to the island. More CCTV cameras will be installed in the sensitive areas.

The details of the move against the increasing crimes in Tobago were shared among the public after a meeting of the National Security Council in the office of the Prime Minister. The gathering of officials was held in Scarborough under the Central Administrative Service to discuss the significant issues. The discussion also turned to the matter of an increase in violent crimes.

The commissioner of police mentioned in her statement that the recent crimes and increase in the number of life-taking attacks are taken under notice. She talked about the deployment of the required resources and guards from the Inter-Agency Task Force and Emergency Branch. The aim of the police department, by their active steps in Tobago, is to facilitate a frontal approach to eliminate crimes and criminals from the island.

On the island of Tobago, the number of crimes is increasing at a very high rate. As per the reports of the previous year, 2023, a total of fourteen killings were observed on the island, which number has already been taken over in the present year. In the year 2024, sixteen murders have already been registered till now.

In the recent criminal act, the death of four men is recorded in the locality of Black Rock, Tobago. The group of victims was attacked by armed assailants while they were playing cards together. The victims were attacked and shot in a targeted manner, after which three lost their lives on the spot, and Fourth was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Erla Harewood Christopher also stated that a training structure is also planned for the front-line officers of Tobago to combat crimes, who will be trained by the police officers from Trinidad. The training is aimed at improving the intelligence-focus on the island while developing the capacity for intelligence gathering and investigations by the officers.