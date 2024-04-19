Three AC technicians assaulted during Tarouba robbery.

Three AC technicians assaulted after getting tied up in an act of robbery in Tarouba on afternoon of Wednesday, 17 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three male individuals, who are Neil Kool AC technicians, were taken under medical attention after getting assaulted and after getting tied up in an act of robbery in Tarouba. The incident was recorded in the locality on the afternoon of Wednesday, 17 April, around 3:30 pm when the victims lost all their valuables with air conditioning units fifty five hundred dollars.

The injured victims of the assault during the robbery in Tarouba, a locality in the western part of Trinidad, were identified by their ages, among whom one was a 33-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and the third was a teenager man of 18-year-old. The other details about the assault victims are still not confirmed.

As per the sources, the criminal act of robbery and assault against the victims took place in Tarouba on the day while they were on duty to install the air conditioning units at nearly 3:30 pm. While the victims were present along Ria Ramnarine Street, they were approached by two men with aggression.

It is said that two men who went to the victims were armed with firearms and were also covering their faces with masks to hide their identities. The suspect approached the three individuals and started a confrontation with the victims while announcing the robbery.

Reportedly, the suspects threatened the victims for their lives and beat them brutally which left them injured on the place. After the assault, all three victims were tied up about hands and feet by the suspects.

Subsequently, the three AC technicians in the locality of Tarouba were looted by the suspect, fulfilling their intentions of robbery. The victims lost all the valuables they were carrying at the time of the incident including cell phones, a quantity of cash, and the air conditioning units.

Straight after the successful robbery attempt on three victims in Tarouba, both the suspects fled from the place of the crime. Anyhow, the victims managed to untie themselves from the bondage of clothes after which they informed about the entire incident to the police department to receive help.

The police department recorded the statements of the three victims and took action in response to the report of the robbery in Tarouba. A team of police officers under the leadership of WSgt Bassarath took charge and started with the investigation to trace the clues against the unknown suspects of the criminal act.