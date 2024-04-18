Investigation active on robbery in new Port of Spain food place.

Trinidad and Tobago: An act of robbery was reported at a newly launched food place along Frederick Street in Port of Spain. The food establishment called Jerk Bar lost a quantity of goods in the criminal act in the dark on early Tuesday, 16 April, around 1:30 am.

As per the sources, the criminal act of robbery in the food establishment of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, was done by a single suspect on the day, while it was closed. It is said that at nearly 1:30 am, went inside the property of the food establishment without any permission.

Reports say that the intentions of the suspect were clear while committing an offence by entering the private property without the knowledge of the owner or guardian of the place. It is informed that the suspect was handling some bags with him at the time of the attempt of robbery.

As the suspect went inside the premises of the Jerk Bar, he started packing the items he found useful for himself in the bags. The suspect easily committed the offence by looting the food place after which he escaped the scene as there was no one in the building to spot and catch the criminal.

The discovery of the crime of robbery in the Port of Spain food place was made on the morning after the regular opening of the newly launched establishment. Straight after the police department was passed the information of the robbery in their area of jurisdiction.

The police officers from the local department took note of the situation and launched an action in response. A team of law protection officers went to the food place where the crime was reported and started the proceedings under protocol.

The investigating officers on duty recorded the statement by the complainant and confirmed the report after taking a brief of the situation at the place. In the robbery, the suspect took away one and a half cases of butter, cheddar cheese of nearly twenty pounds, two packs of shredded Mexican cheese, and a Bluetooth speaker from the food place.

The local people of the nation and Port of Spain shared their views on the case of robbery in the food establishment while the investigation is ongoing in the matter. The people said, “The cost of food is very expensive and people’s salaries are not going up and the ones who have no job or money have no choice but to steal and rob hard-working citizens.”

People also said, “These criminals shaming Trinidad is everyday East, West, North and South. It looks like half of Trinidad have Criminals. It’s So Sad. And no one is doing anything to protect the good citizens. So Sad what’s going on in Trinidad.”