Shooting in Saint Mary resulted in double murder, two injured

A double murder is recorded in the shooting of Dover district in Saint Mary in which two were left injured on Friday, 07 June.

Jamaica: A case of double murder is recorded in the shooting of Dover district in Saint Mary in which a group of four individuals was attacked by two armed assailants. The criminal act of the fatal attack took place against the victims at a bar in which two men lost their lives while the other two were left injured on the evening of Friday, 07 June, around 07:10 pm.

The case of double murder is reported in the Saint Mary parish of Jamaica on the northwestern section of the island. The two deceased victims of the fatal firing are identified by the officers, among whom one is a 34-year-old man named Leroy Morand, who was a local of Dover, Saint Mary. The other dead victim was a 40-year-old man named Damion Melvin, who was from Windsor Castle in Portland.

As per the reports on the Saint Mary double case, on the evening of the shooting incident, the four victims were together at the location. While the victims were standing outside the bar, the two assistants approached them in aggression. It is said that the suspects had firearms, which they used to launch the fatal shooting attack.

At nearly 07:10 pm, the armed assailants unexpectedly started firing on the individuals, which created panic at the place. The shooting targeted a group of four men who got shot and left injured by the attack of gunmen. Straight after, the two suspects fled from the crime space after the shooting before the situation got settled down. Soon, the police unit responsible for the area was alerted about the shooting by two men in the locality of Saint Mary.

The report of the shooting act, which left four men injured, was submitted, and a party of lawmen was deployed at the crime scene. After the arrival at the shooting site, the police officers blocked the area and initiated the proceedings as per protocols. The four men were found at the location whose bodies were suffering from the wounds of multiple gunshots.

Subsequently, the bleeding victims were assisted to the hospital for medical observation. However, the two victims among four, Leroy Morand and Damion Melvin, lost their lives in the hospital which was confirmed by the medical staff officially after examination. Among two other injured victims, one was treated for his injuries while the other was admitted in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the investigation unit of the police department searched the crime scene and collected evidence of relevance. The investigation was launched, and inquiries were conducted by the officers. The law enforcement authority is urging the locals to provide information to the officers, which could lead the case in a direction to arrest the culprits.