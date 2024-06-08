Kingston: Burger King employees freed in $10 million fraud case

Five accused employees of Burger King in Kingston were freed from criminal charges in the case of fraud at the workplace on Thursday, 07 June.

Jamaica: The five accused employees of Burger King in Kingston were freed from criminal charges in the case of fraud at the workplace on Thursday, 07 June. The accused were released after the appearance of their case in the Kingston and Saint Andrew Parish Court. The case was initiated after the arrest of five employees last year for fraud worth around ten million dollars.

As per the reports, the incident of fraud case dates back to the month of April 2023 when the five employees were caught and arrested. The accused were serving in the branch of the franchise located at the Harbour View in Kingston, the capital of Jamaica.

Among the accused, one was serving as the supervisor at the fast food restaurant, named as Kamelia Wisdom. While the other four employees are identified as cashiers at the food place, named Sharon Williams, Terry Ann Oharo, Christina Lewis, and Atia Mitchell.

It is mentioned that the five employees were found involved in stealing the fortune of the restaurant and miscalculating the transactions. It is said that the fraud was committed in the Burger King of Kingston over the period from December 2022 to March 2023 till their offence was caught.

Subsequently, the case was filed against the five involved employees to the police, after which the action was taken in response, and all five accused were arrested. The suspects were found accused of pocketing the earnings of the restaurant collected from the orders by the customers.

Reportedly, the suspects were booked after the investigation of financial records. All five accused were taken into custody and later laid with the charges of fraud, including counts of larceny as a servant, breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act, conspiracy to defraud, and engaging in transactions involving criminal property.

In the active case since 2023, the accused employees of Burger King in Kingston were prepared for a hearing where they were freed from the charges on their heads. The decision was made by the court after the applications submitted for their release in the court by attorneys Donahue Martin and Davion Vassell, who are representing the accused in the case.