Saint Mary man charged for murder of 3-year-old by chopping

Jamaica: A 33-year-old man of Saint Mary, who was arrested in the case of a chopping attack on his relatives, including a three-year-old boy, is laid with relevant charges of murder after the proceedings on Friday, 07 June. In the incident of crime, the little boy was pronounced dead while the other victims were injured in the attack last month, on Wednesday, 29 May.

The accused in the chopping and murder case is a labourer by profession who is a local resident of the Pagee district in Saint Mary. Saint Mary is a parish of Jamaica parted along the northeastern coast of the island. The accused man is identified by his name, Devon Williams, in the reports.

As per the reports disclosed by the Port Maria police unit, on the day of the crime in the locality along Pagee Street, the suspect approached his relatives in aggression with lethal weapons in his hands. The suspect was carrying a knife in one hand with a piece of iron pipe in the other hand. Straight after, he suddenly attacked the family members in which the little boy was also involved.

The criminal act was recorded on the day between 3:30 pm and 05:00 pm, during which the suspect wounded the little boy with five other individuals severely at the place in Saint Mary. The little victim of the crime is identified by the name Asha Campbell, who belonged to Frontier district in the Saint Mary parish.

Reportedly, the residents of the neighbourhood observed the suspect attacking the individuals, after which they came for rescue. The local people controlled the situation by capturing the suspect forcefully. It is said that the accused was accosted by the people around, which also left him with injuries.

Subsequently, the police department was contacted by the residents to make them aware of the incident of chopping against the victims, including a three-year-old boy in Saint Mary. The law enforcement officers immediately responded to the report and took charge instantly after arriving at the crime scene.

Afterwards, the injured victim, with the little boy, was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was also taken to the hospital for medical observation of his injuries. In the hospital, the little victim was announced dead officially after a check-up, whereas the other individuals were treated and reported healthy.

Later, the proceeding was continued and the statements related to the criminal incident of the day were recorded. The suspect was taken into custody, and after the identification parade, he was laid with charges of murder, including two counts of unlawful wounding and three counts of wounding with intent. The accused is scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday, 13 June.