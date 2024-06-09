Saint Ann man charged for rape of teenager met on Instagram

Jamaica: A teenage girl is reported to be a victim of rape and abduction in Saint Ann by a 26-year-old man. The victim girl came in contact with the accused through a social media platform called Instagram. They both decided to meet each other in real when the alleged crime took place for which the accused got charged on Saturday, 08 June.

The accused man of the alleged rape and abduction of a teenage girl in Saint Ann is identified as a videographer by profession. The suspect is known by his name, Shane Thomas, who belongs to the community of Philadelphia in Brown’s Town, Saint Ann. Saint Ann is a parish in the northern section of Jamaica.

As per the statement by the police department on the Saint Ann rape case, the crime against the teenager took place on Tuesday, 04 June, around 01:00 pm. On the day, both decided to meet each other in Brown’s Town who were already in contact. The specific details of the victim teenager is not disclosed by the police department in their statement.

It is mentioned that the victim girls and the accused were in contact with each other since 15 May 2024. They both came into contact through Instagram, which is a widely used social media platform. After a few weeks of talking on the internet, they mutually agreed to meet in real and decided on the time and location where the crime eventually took place.

At nearly 01:00 pm on the day, both parties met at the decided spot where the suspect attacked the victim girl. It is said that the suspect demanded the teenager to get involved with him sexually. Reportedly, the girl refused the demand, after which the accused started assaulting her sexually.

Subsequently, the suspect forced the teenage girl to a bridge where he had sexual intercourse with her against her will. Later, the teenage victim filed a complaint against the suspect and accused him of raping her in the locality of Saint Ann. The report was registered by the police department, and the statement was also recorded under protocols. Straight after, the investigation was launched and the accused man, Shane Thomas, was held for the offence by the police officers.

The accused was taken into custody by responding law enforcement unit officers, and the proceedings were continued. The man was laid with multiple charges of rape and abduction against a teenage girl in Saint Ann. The date of the hearing for the case in court is being finalised.