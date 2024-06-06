Senior citizen held with $17.7 million marijuana in South Oropouche.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Southern Division unit of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service held a 63-year-old senior citizen with high-grade marijuana in an intelligence-led operation in South Oropouche. Nearly a hundred kilograms of marijuana seized from the house of the culprit on Tuesday, 04 June, was worth around 17.7 million dollars in the local market.

The anti-crime operation was executed in the South Western Division by the party of assigned officers from the Southern Division Task Force. The action was initiated after getting a piece of information about a large narcotics smuggling in the region through a reliable source. The information was that the narcotics had already been taken to the region, which led to the raid in South Oropouche seizing marijuana.

The operation was led by Senior Superintendent Soodeen, ASP Phillip, and Inspector Mohammed, along with other team members, and it continued from 01:00 pm to 08:00 pm on the day. The information led the party of police officers to an apartment in Dow Village of South Oropouche. South Oropouche is located in Trinidad in the southwestern division of the island.

As per the reports, during the search of the apartment in South Oropouche, the party of police officers recovered packets possessing marijuana. It is mentioned that the responding team of officers collected a hundred and seven packets in total. After the examination, it was found that sixty-six packs were filled with marijuana grown in the US, where the remaining fifty-one packs were carrying Colombian marijuana.

The collected amount of marijuana from the South Oropouche operation was estimated to be worth around 17.7 million dollars on the streets. In the seized amount of narcotics, around forty-nine kilograms of marijuana was from the US, whose value was calculated at around 12.1 million dollars. The other part was Colombian marijuana, which was fifty-one kilograms and valued at nearly 5.6 million dollars.

After the successful operation, the responding team of police officers seized all illegal possessions from the apartment. With the illegal marijuana, police officers also arrested a 63-year-old man who was at the place when the sudden operation was conducted in South Oropouche. The senior citizen was taken into custody and later charged with the possession of marijuana and possessing marijuana for trafficking.