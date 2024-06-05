Altercation between schoolboys led to stabbing in Barataria

Trinidad and Tobago: A report of an incident of a stabbing crime involving students came out from the Barataria North Secondary School, where a 15-year-old boy became the victim and got injured in the act. The accused is another teenager, a 14-year-old boy, who attacked the victim after an argument on the afternoon of Monday, 03 June, around 12:30 pm.

The teenage victim and the suspect in the stabbing case are both students of the secondary school in Barataria. The school is located in the northern part of Barataria, a neighbourhood of San Juan. San Juan is a city of Trinidad, situated on the east of the nation’s capital, Port of Spain. The identification of the the involved schoolboys in the crime is not confirmed for now.

As per the details of the case, the criminal incident took place on the day when both the schoolboys got involved in an altercation. It is said that the victim boy was going to his friend and was carrying a pack of juice for him when he spotted the suspect on the way. The suspect boy was with his group and was listening to a particular music, which allegedly became the reason for the altercation.

At nearly 12:30 pm, the victim boy spotted the group and heard the music they were listening to, which was a particular type of gang music. After hearing the type of music, the victim teenager approached the group and exchanged some words with them. Immediately, the situation turned into an argument, which got elevated and led to a physical confrontation.

The argument of the victim heated up with the suspect teenager, who pulled up a knife he was carrying and got armed. Straight after, the suspect headed to the victim and dealt him with stabs multiple times about his body. The victim boy got severely injured in the stabbing act, after which he somehow ran out of the place and went to the teachers of Barataria school.

Subsequently, the wounded teenager was assisted, and the Emergency Health Services was contacted for medical help. Eventually, the injured boy was taken to the Wendy Fitzwilliams Pediatric Hospital for treatment of his wounds of stabbing. The mother of the teenage boy was also informed about the situation of her child.

The criminal act of stabbing a schoolboy by another schoolboy in Barataria North Secondary School was informed to the law enforcement department. Responding to the report, North Eastern Division CSI personnel WPC Alexander and W/Ag/Sgt John, along with WPC Bonnett and Ag/Cpl Bhajan from the Crime Investigation Department of Barataria, made their way to the site.

The investigation was executed and the responding police officers seized the spot of crime. The investigating officers collected a silver knife with a black colour handle from the stabbing scene in Barataria North Secondary School. The suspect was also repeatedly injured in the and was also assisted to the hospital. The investigation is active while the suspect and victim are under medical observation.