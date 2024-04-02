San Fernando man booked for giving death threats online

Man held under the of cyber crime case on Monday during a joint anti-crime operation for giving death threats online in San Fernando.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man in Trinidad was held by the police department under the of cyber crime on Monday, 01 April, during a joint anti-crime operation in the case of giving death threats to others on the online platform in San Fernando. The identity of the suspect in the crime is not disclosed to the public yet.

The action was taken jointly by the police department in the premises of San Fernando, in response to the report of death threats to many individuals on the social media platform. The report was registered in the Arima Police District.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by the officers from the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department with the Arima Criminal Investigations Department and the Northern Division Task Force Area North in cooperation.

During the exercise, the police officers went to a residence at Nandaramsingh Avenue in the Philippine region of San Fernando, a town along the western coast of Trinidad, which went from 4:00 am to 9:00 pm on the day, targeting the south division.

As per the reports, in the search of the premises of San Fernando, police officers found a male suspect, who was giving death threats to others on the social media platform. The police officers took him under their control and asked some questions after which he was detained by the officers and taken to the Arima Police station.

The successful operation was launched by the officers after an investigation in the case which helped the officers to collect information and led them to the locality of San Fernando in the south division after a chain of inquiries.

The exercise was conducted by a team of police officers under the coordination of Inspector Mascall, and the supervision of Sergeant Haynes with Cpl Diamond and Cpl Romany, which was led by ACP Subero, Senior Superintendent Montrichard, Superintendent Carty, and ASP Pitt.

The investigation in the case is still ongoing to collect in-depth information related to the case while the suspect is under interrogation by the police department. Subsequently, the suspect is being interviewed to lay him with relevant charges and is expected to be taken to the court for the hearing soon.