Shooting and robbery attempt on HDC worker in San Fernando

Trinidad and Tobago: A worker of the Housing Development Corporation, also called HDC, became the victim of a shooting and robbery by three suspects in an HDC development of San Fernando, a city on the southwestern coast of Trinidad, on Wednesday, 7 February.

The victim of the shooting and robbery in San Fernando is identified with the name of Anthony London, who works in the position of a chargehand in HDC.

As per the reports, the incident of the HDC shooting and robbery of San Fernando took place while the victim, Anthony London, was entering into his vehicle along Olera Heights when the three suspects approached him aggressively.

It is mentioned that while he was getting into his vehicle, the suspects suddenly came to him and immediately announced the robbery. The three suspects tried to take all the valuables from the victim and went for his jewellery, which he was carrying as a chain.

Reportedly, the victim, London, tried to resist the unexpected robbery attempt on him. Against the struggle shown by Anthony London, one of the suspects, who was carrying a firearm, shot in the direction of the victim, which hit his leg.

After shooting the victim, the three suspects took the chain from Anthony and straight after fled from the place of the crime. Somehow, the injured victim raised the alarm in the hope of getting help, which was noticed by the local resident in the neighbourhood who came for rescue.

The incident of shooting and robbery with a worker of HDC in San Fernando was reported to the police department, in response to which police officers from the local police station took charge and went to the place of the incident. After visiting the crime scene, the police officers took the area under control for early investigation.

The emergency health services were also informed about the incident for medical help. The injured victim was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital under medical observation for treatment, where he was reported under stable condition.

The local residents of San Fernando and the people of the communities around the nation are sharing their opinions about the case after hearing about the incident of shooting and robbery with a worker of HDC.

People are saying, “Nobody is exempted from the atrocities of those wicked evil demons that are exploiting their gun violence to onslaught the innocent from that country.”

People also said, “People can’t look beautiful in the streets of Trinidad. Getting gun down for your own jewellery. People will have to look like vagrants walking the roads in Trinidad soon.”

The people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and are demanding a quick resolution to the case by arresting all the involved suspects. Meanwhile, the officers from the police department are conducting the investigation and inquiring into the case to collect relevant clues.