Samaritan’s Purse sends DC-8 aircraft to Grenada, includes 24 tons of life-saving supplies

Grenada: Samaritan’s Purse- an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization sent a DC-8 aircraft loaded with more than 24 tons of life-saving supplies and 13 DART members on board to Grenada.

The flight landed in the island nation on Tuesday to assist the Caribbean regions that faced wrath of Hurricane Beryl.

Notably, Category 5 Hurricane Beryl impacted Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, devastating their livelihoods with the loss of 90% of the infrastructure. Almost the entire nation has been left homeless due to the storm that brought severe flooding and heavy rainfall across the areas.

Due to the hurricane, three deaths have been reported in Grenada and Carriacou, destroying whole measures of their survival on the island. Almost 80% of the infrastructure has been destroyed in the country including the private and public buildings and the basic services for the citizens have also been halted.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell also sent an emergency team to Carricau to assess the damage and used precautionary measures for the assistance of the public. He added that the government will make efforts to help the people who have faced the fury of the natural calamity and tried to build the country back to its normal phase.

Notably, a “State of Emergency” is also in place for Grenada which will run through July 7, 2024, as it was announced during the potential threat of Hurricane Beryl.

In addition to that, St Vincent and the Grenadines have also faced huge devastations with one reported death in a heavy storm and rainfall. Almost 90% of the infrastructure including private and public entities have been destroyed due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves confirmed one death and added that there could be more deaths as the situation takes time for proper assessment.

In this tough situation, the organization has come up with support and provided crucial assistance to the island nations. The DART has included the Disaster Assistance Response Team which will help the citizens and the government.

Franklin Graham- President of Samaritan’s Purse noted,” Pray for the safety of all those in the path of this monstrous Category 5 storm and for our team as they help in Jesus’ Name.”