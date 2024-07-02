Hurricane Beryl devastates Grenada, 150 mph wind and flash flooding hit sister islands

Hurricane Beryl devastated Grenada and the sister island Carriacou with severe flooding and landfall as the wind speed of 150 mph impacted the citizens and their properties

Grenada: Hurricane Beryl devastated Grenada and the sister island Carriacou with severe flooding and landfall as the wind speed of 150 mph impacted the citizens and their properties. The storm brought powerful winds to portions of Windward Islands as the visuals from the island showcased a furious effect.

The prayers have also been sent to the residents of Grenada as they were enduring violent wind and water impacts from Hurricane Beryl which has somehow stopped the works and movement of the people.

The private and public entities have been closed, however, there was no report of injury due to Hurricane Beryl. The properties and vessels at the ports of Grenada have been impacted the most as the winds were extremely dangerous.

The damage to the infrastructure is severe as the extensive water on the streets have posed to threats to the livelihoods of Grenada. The government has issued an advisory for the citizens who are residing in flood-prone areas, causing a disastrous impact on their livelihoods. It has also brought rain to the Atlantic Basin and other parts of the Caribbean Sea.

It has also caused widespread damage to the residents, leaving them without homes, electricity and essential supplies. Now, the Emergency Team and National Disaster Management Agency offered assistance to the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The officials have also traveled to the area for offering assisting and reflief supplies to the people in order to mitigate the impact of the natural calamity. Grenada is still under the “State of Emergency” which will run through July 7, 2024, and citizens are asked to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety and security.

The airport of Grenada has also been shut down and the security officials stated that the work will be restored on Tuesday in a phased manner. A number of areas in the South have been restored and the Company is meeting about 60% of customer demand at present.

The essential workers are also asked to report to work on Tuesday which included the Royal Grenada Police Force, Hospitals and Health Facilities, the Department of Environmental Health Services, Waste disposal and Sanitation, Gas Stations, Ministry of Finance, Supermarkets and Bus owners and operators.