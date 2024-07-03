Regional recovery flights of CAL to operate on Wednesday following passage of Hurricane Beryl

Regional recovery flights have been announced by Caribbean Airlines which will operate on Wednesday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl from Trinidad and Tobago

Caribbean: Regional recovery flights have been announced by Caribbean Airlines which will operate on Wednesday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl from Trinidad and Tobago.

The relief services will be provided to ticketed and confirmed passengers who were displaced due to regional flight cancellations during the period June 30 to July 2, 2024.

The first flight which will fly from Trinidad to Barbados and then to Georgetown will be BW3216 and scheduled to depart from Trinidad at 9: 00, from Barbados at 11: 00 am, and then arrive at Guyana at 1: 40 pm.

Flight BW3271 will fly from Georgetown to Barbados and then Trinidad will provide service with the timing. It will depart from Guyana at 1: 40 pm, and then depart from Barbados at 4: 15 pm. The flight will arrive at Port of Spain at 5: 15 pm.

BW3234 will provide service between Barbados and Saint Lucia with departure time from Barbados at 1: 35 pm and then from Saint Lucia at 3: 00 pm.

Further, Caribbean Airlines also announced the additional recovery flights for regional travellers from Trinidad that are also scheduled to operate on Wednesday.

The first flight BW3256 will fly from Trinidad to St Maarten with a departure time of 9: 45 pm. The return flight BW3257 will fly from St Maarten to Trinidad with a departure time of 1: 05 pm.

On the route from Trinidad to Saint Lucia, flight BW3434 will provide service with a departure time of 4: 25 pm. The return flight from Saint Lucia to Trinidad will be operated by BW3435 aircraft with a departure time of 6: 15 pm.

Flight BW3438 will fly from Trinidad to Grenada with a departure time of 3: 00 pm and flight 3439 will fly from Grenada to Trinidad with a departure time of 4: 25 pm.

Notably, the flights are relief flights for those which were cancelled during the passage of Hurricane Beryl which is the first hurricane of the season. The storm has caused destruction in the islands such as Grenada, Carriacou, and St Vincent and the Grenadines with the loss of 90% of infrastructure and four deaths.

Due to the hurricane, the airports and the flights have been cancelled to avoid any mishappening as the skies have been filled with black clouds. Caribbean region have experienced flash flooding, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm from Saturday to Monday.

Notably, the team India and South Africa were also stranded in Barbados due to the flight disruption and destruction at Grantley Adams International Airport on Sunday. The finals of the tournament was held on Saturday at Barbados.