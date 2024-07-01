State of Emergency declared for Grenada for 7 days amid Hurricane Beryl

A State of Emergency has been declared for Grenada for seven days as Hurricane Beryl which has turned into Category 4 approaches the country and the Windward Islands

Residents in high-risk locations are urged to move to family members outside these areas or to the nearest emergency shelters.

The Hurricane Watch has also been issued for Grenada and the citizens are advised to adhere to the Emergency Powers Regulations 2024. The emergency has come into effect on Saturday at 7: 00 pm and will run through 6: 59 pm on July 7, 2024.

Under the emergency, the curfew will be imposed for seven days with expectations for medical emergencies and police-approved cases. Government offices will also be closed unless directed otherwise by the Secretary to the Cabinet with safe transport provided for required public officers.

The establishments such as the Royal Grenada Police Force, Hospitals and Health Facilities, His Majesty’s Plan, the Department of Environmental Health Services, Waster Disposal and Sanitation, the Airports Authority and the Grenada Ports Authority, Gas Stations, Government Printery, and Essential Public Utilities and media services.

In addition to that, all educational and religious places closed during the specific period in order to protect the citizens from the impact of Hurricane Bery which is expected to bring inclement conditions across the region.

In case of a violation of the emergency, the penalty will be imposed with a fine of $500 and imprisonment for six months. The goods or money will also be forfeited by the authorities in the case of any violation.

As per the precautions, the Commissioner of Police may issue additional guidelines as directed by the Cabinet.

Hurricane Beryl has been approaching towards the Windward and is expected to inclement conditions of severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. The Beryl is the first Hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season and the second named Tropical Storm which is predicted to remain super active.