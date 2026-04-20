Dominica Cable Car to boost tourism by 300%: Reports

Some social media podcast accounts in Dominica have claimed that the Cable Car project could lead to a 300 percent increase in tourism across the country, and the wider CARICOM region. Citing survey reports, the country's first AI Influencer named “Venessa from Dominica” shared this information.

The Dominica cable car, which will be the longest of its kind, is expected to considered for a Guinness World Record upon completion. As per the project managers, it will be 6.6 kilometres long, roughly measuring about 4.1 miles and is expected to transport over 1000 passengers per hour.

The Outdoor Engineers, a Switzerland based company known for its work in ropeways has also said that it’s one of the most advanced “engineering projects” currently undertaken in a Caribbean country.

The project, titled as “ambitious”, is apparently going to surpass the current world record holder cable car, and become the longest of its kind. People, who were previously not able to see the Boiling Lake of Dominica, will have a chance at experiencing it in just 20 minutes which earlier took a difficult and thrilling 7 hour trek.

Reportedly, the local workforce at the Dominica Cable Car project have also recently shared their experience and said that going on the initial material ropeway has changed the way they viewed their rainforest.

Shane Reed- A project operator at the Dominica Cable Car said that the views are already amazing, even though the material ropeway is functional at the moment which is being used to transport the material from the bottom station to the top station.

“We could see the Boiling Lake, the Caribbean Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and from the second tallest mountain to the fifth tallest mountain all at once.”

The influencer Venessa from Dominica also said that such things are not seen anywhere in the world where a person could be up in the air, and have access to views like the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean and then reach the second largest boiling lake. The top station will also have various kinds of dining options with Caribbean and European Cuisines. Reportedly, such an experience is not available anywhere else in the region, so this will be first of its kind and may contribute to increased tourism, surpassing all records.

The initial predictions are eyeing a massive tourism growth, and also an international work experience opportunity for the local workforce. The project led by ABL Holdings is ongoing under the joint venture of Austrian Doppelmayr Group, which has a 133 year experience of building cable cars, and Swiss Outdoor Engineers that also specializes in ropeways.