Trinidad and Tobago nurses plan second wave of action over salary dispute

The union signalled further mobilisation as members prepare to vote on their next steps in the dispute.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago National Nursing Association is preparing for their next move against the government and the health sector on the issue of the salary increase and better working conditions. The reports outlined that they will host a special general meeting on April 18, 2026 where their second wave of actions will be decided with a vote.

Recently the association shared a sarcastic post, congratulating the public servants on their salary increase and said that this is a great thing that they will now be working on their 2019 salaries.

The meeting will be held at its head office, where members will vote for their second wave of actions. According to the association, the members have supported all measures that have been taken so far.

As TTNNA prepares for our special general meeting carded for this Saturday 18th April 2026 at our head office, as we present and vote on our 2nd wave of actions to press home our right for salary increases, we are eternally grateful that our members have fully supported all our actions thus far, the post said.

The association added that there will be continued mobilisation as it moves into the next phase of its campaign. They also encouraged their blue army and added, “Stay tuned, blue army, round two loading, We will never surrender.”

Hundreds of nurses in Trinidad and Tobago marched in Port of Spain on April 10, 2026, protesting for higher wages, better working conditions and improved overtime rates. The TTNNA led that demonstration as part of its ongoing campaign for improved compensation and conditions.

While some workers held up placards and sang union songs, others opted to stay in the hospital corridors looking on. Speaking during the protest, TTNNA president Idi Stuart said nurses were demanding clarity from the government over outstanding increases.

He added that healthcare workers have not received any salary increase in more than a decade.