WestJet and Air Canada increase flights to Antigua and Barbuda for summer season

Antigua and Barbuda: WestJet and Air Canada have increased the frequency of the flights for Antigua and Barbuda for the upcoming summer and the festival season. Both airlines announced the increase in the services of the flights for July and August 20026 which is considered peak tourism and festival season.

WestJet will reintroduce its midweek service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and VC Bird International Airport for July and August 2026. The flight will be operated every Wednesday and it will be providing service once in a week. It will complement the airline’s year-round service which will be operated Sunday.

Air Canada will also run a Sunday flight every week, further giving travellers additional options during the peak summer period. Tameka Wharton, Antigua and Barbuda’s Director of Tourism for Canada, said the expanded schedule aligns with the islands’ seasonal appeal.

She said the added service would give visitors more flexibility, particularly for short summer trips and off-peak travel deals.

The increased flights coincide with several major events that will be the Antigua Carnival which is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 4, 2026. The festival will include events such as parades, music competitions and community celebrations.

Other highlights include the Urlings Seafood Festival on 9 August, and ANUCON on 16 August. The islands will also host matches in the Caribbean Premier League from August into September.

Tourism officials say Antigua and Barbuda continues to position itself as a hub for regional travel, with connections to neighbouring Caribbean destinations.

Ms Wharton encouraged travellers to book early, citing competitive fares and describing the season as an opportunity for a “Christmas in July” getaway. The services will be offering great opportunities to the tourists and also enhance employment opportunities for the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

It will be enhancing the connection between Canada and Antigua and Barbuda, encouraging travellers to come to the country for the massive tourism season.