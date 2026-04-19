Trinidad and Tobago: Port of Spain General Hospital discharges premature triplets after intensive care

Babies born at 27 weeks leave NICU after weeks of specialized treatment at Port of Spain General Hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: Premature triplets battled for lives and got treated successfully at the Port of Spain General Hospital. The announcement was made by the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) who stated that the babies have been successfully discharged from the hospital.

The babies, born prematurely at just 27 weeks and spent several weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Port of Spain General Hospital before being allowed to go home.

The NWRHA issued the statement and added that the resilience of infants and their family. They described their survival as a testament to the high level of care provided at the facility.

According to the institution, their survival and growth represent the highest standards of neonatal medicine. Their advanced respiratory and nutritional support and the dedication of nursing and medical staff led the infants to get treated successfully at the hospitals.

The triplets’ journey, which began under critical and fragile conditions, has been marked by steady progress under the supervision of specialized medical teams. While celebrating the outcome, the NWRHA also acknowledged the emotional realities of neonatal care, noting that the NICU is a space where both hope and loss coexist.

We remember every baby who has been cared for within these walls and hold close the families whose journeys have taken different paths, the statement said.

The Authority added that the milestone was not only a medical achievement but also a reflection of its continued commitment to compassionate and comprehensive care for families facing high-risk births.

The triplets, whose identities have not been disclosed at the request of their family, are now at home and continue to receive pediatric follow-up care.

The family, through the Authority, expressed gratitude to the NICU team and extended their thoughts to other families with babies still receiving intensive care.

Between February and April 2024, the NICU of the Port of Spain General Hospital had experienced a tragedy where at least 11 premature babies died following a cluster of suspected bacterial infections.