Saint Catherine man jailed for two years in rental car fraud case.

Jamaica: The parish court of Saint Catherine observed a case of fraud in which a male suspect was accused of selling a motor car that he rented. The court gave its final verdict on the matter, which went against the accused man in the last appearance on Tuesday, 30 July. The suspect pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to imprisonment for two years.

The accused, who was marked guilty by the parish court of Saint Catherine, Jamaica, in the case of fraud, is identified and mentioned in the reports. The identity of the culprit is disclosed as a 32-year-old man, whose name in the documents is noted as Warren Hanson. The case against Warren Hanson was heard in parish court by Judge Janelle Nelson Gayle, who gave a verdict against the man.

As per the details disclosed in the Saint Catherine fraud case, the act begins from the day when the accused man collected the motor car from a rental company in the parish. It is mentioned that the motor car was rented by the culprit on Tuesday, 21 May. The motor vehicle that was rented by Warren Hanson on the day was a Honda Fit car.

The car was taken by the fraud case culprit from the outlet of the rental company in Saint Catherine for a few days as per the agreement. Anyhow, on the day of the return, the motor car was not handed back to the rental company by the accused. As the rental company tried to contact the suspect but failed to reclaim the motor vehicle, the complaint was filed to the police department by the company authorities.

After receiving the complaint from the rental company about the man who never came back to return the vehicle, the investigation was started by the police department. The assigned police officers in the case collected all the details from the rental company about the motor car and the suspect, after which the probe was initiated. It was revealed that the rented motor car was valued at around 1.8 million dollars in the market.

As the investigation went forward, the suspected man was arrested by the police officer and the case of fraud with the car rental company in Saint Catherine was registered. It was also disclosed that the rented car was sold by the accused man, and the buyer was from the Clarendon parish in Jamaica. The Portmore police held the man and laid relevant charges on him, after which he was scheduled for the appearance in the parish court.