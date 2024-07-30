Two suspects escaped police lock-up in Lucea, one held

Jamaica: An operation was launched by the law enforcement department after two suspects escaped from the police lock-up in Lucea, Hanover. The two male suspects were under the custody of the police department under different offences and fled during the early hours of Sunday, 28 July, around 01:20 am. One among the two wanted suspects was held by the police department during the manhunt operation.

The suspect who escaped the police lock-up in Lucea, Jamaica, and got arrested by the Hanover police department again on the afternoon of the same day. The accused is identified by the authorities and mentioned in the reports. The identity of the suspect is disclosed as a 21-year-old man, who is known as mentioned in the criminal records by his documented name, Demetri Marks.

Demetri Marks is said to be a local resident of the Hanover parish of Jamaica, who lives in a residence situated in the Blenheim district. The recaptured suspect was previously arrested and taken into police custody for the offence of malicious destruction of property in the locality of the town. The man was charged in the case and was in the process of further proceeding trials when he attempted to flee.

As per the available information on the escape case of the two suspects from the lock-up in Lucea, the incident took place during the dark hours when the offenders were able to find their way out of the place. The suspects were able to flee the police custody from the secured place by the officers. It is said that the act was discovered by the department during a routine search.

After the police authorities found that two charged suspects were missing from the police lock-up in Lucea, an alert was made around the parish. Straight after the manhunt, an operation was launched to catch both men. The action by the department led to the arrest of one out of two suspects, Demetri Marks, who was spotted and held by the officers in the town.

Anyhow, the other escapee is still out of the hands of the law, whom the police department is still finding. The police department disclosed the details of the suspect, who was still out in the open. The other suspect is mentioned as a 21-year-old man whose name in the police records is noted as Jermaine Barton, which is also his official name. Jermaine Barton is also said to be a local resident of the Hanover parish, who lives in a residence located in the Cave Valley district.

The suspect in the escape, Jermaine Barton, was held by the police department in relation to the possession of a prohibited weapon and was facing the charges in relation pf the committed offence. It is said that the two escapees made their way out of the police lock-up in Lucea through an opening on a grilled door. The Hanover division police is conducting a major investigation in relation to the matter.