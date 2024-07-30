Three men held in Morant Point filed $5.5M for cocaine trafficking.

Jamaica: The Parish Court of Kingston and Saint Andrew observed a case of cocaine trafficking in which the trial was conducted against the three accused male suspects, who were caught at Morant Point. The court gave a verdict in the case against the three suspects who were found guilty of the offence committed by them. The three men were taken for an appearance in the court for a final hearing on Monday, 29 July. The men were fined five and a half million dollars or one and half years imprisonment.

the three convicted men in the case of cocaine trafficking are identified by the documented names in the police reports, who all were caught off Morant Point in the Saint Thomas parish of Jamaica. The names of the three culprits are Delroy Bremmer, Omar Nugent, and Jamie White. The case of the cocaine seizure was rooted nearly two years ago, on Monday, 26 December 2022, when three men were suspected and arrested with illegal possession.

As per the reports about the cocaine trafficking case of Morant Point, the case was registered against the three culprits after the authorities suspected illegal activity in the coastal area of the island. It is mentioned that the officers from the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted an unknown vessel in the water territory of the nation off Morant Point, Saint Thomas.

It is mentioned that the vessel was searched by the officers, after which they collected a quantity of cocaine carried on the boat, which weighed around four hundred and sixty-three kilograms. Immediately, the responding officers seized the water vessel and the illegal possession. The three men who were occupying the vessel at the time of discovery were also taken under custody after the arrest.

The arrested suspects in the operation that ended with the seizure of cocaine in Morant Point were laid with multiple charges after the interrogation for the committed offence by them. The man faced charges of illegal acts including possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, and importing cocaine. The three men were scheduled in court to face trial under the same charges laid by the investigating authorities.

During the final date of the trial on Monday, the three accused were marked guilty by the master of the court after hearing all the arguments. The three accused pleaded guilty under three laid charges. The accused was fined two million dollars or six months imprisonment for importing cocaine, two million dollars or six months imprisonment for trafficking in cocaine, and one and a half million dollars or six months imprisonment for possession of cocaine.

The accused men are ordered to submit the amount of fine, which is five and a half million dollars in total, or face imprisonment of six months for each offence, which totals one and a half years. It is mentioned that the sentences of imprisonment will run concurrently if the fine is not paid by the culprits, who were arrested with cocaine in Morant Point.