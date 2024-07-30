Four charged for possessing illegal firearm in Old England

Jamaica: The police department laid the four suspects with relevant charges who were caught with the possession of an unauthorised firearm and ammunition in the locality of the Old England district. The four accused who were arrested by the police were charged on Sunday, 28 July. The male offenders were held by law enforcement officers during an operation in the locality.

The four suspects who were arrested by the police with an illegal firearm and ammunition in the Old England district were identified by the police department. The four suspects are mentioned in the reports, who are farmers in their field of occupation and are the local residents of the district in the Manchester parish of Jamaica.

The accused farmers are identified as a 20-year-old man named in documents as Richard Golding, a 25-year-old man officially known as Ceejay Wilson, other wise called by his nickname Six, a 28-year-old man named Gregory Swaby, and a 54-year-old man , whose name is noted as Sandra Golding in the documents.

As per the reports on the case of an illegal firearm and ammunition in the Old England district, the four suspects were arrested during the afternoon hours on Friday, 26 July, around 03:00 pm. The action was taken by the assigned team of law enforcement officers from the Mandeville police unit. The police unit targeted an intelligence-led operation in the region, which led the authorities to the discovery of illegal possessions.

It is mentioned that the dedicated party of police officers arrived at the targeted location to execute a search warrant on the day. While taking action on the warrant, police officers went to a house in the community and searched the place. In the search, the members of the police department found a firearm in a room hidden beneath articles of clothing.

Reportedly, the recovered firearm was a Taurus pistol of nine mm calibre, which was fitted with a magazine in it, containing ten counts of nine mm ammunition. Subsequently, the responding officers from the Mandeville police seized the recovered firearm and counts of ammunition. The four suspects who were occupying the house on the day were also arrested and taken into custody.

Eventually, the interrogation proceeded against the four suspects, who were later laid with multiple charges for the offence of keeping illegal firearms and ammunition in the Old England house. The suspects had no license to carry lethal weapons. The suspects were charged with unauthorised possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorised use of premises to store a firearm and ammunition. The accused are scheduled to face trial in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, 31 July.