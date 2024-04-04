Saint Catherine court to hear most cases of sexual assaults

Data disclosed that case of sexual assault was reported mostly among the total cases of around four hundred in Saint Catherine Circuit.

Jamaica: In the ceremony for the opening of the new term of the hearing the reported cases against the accused individuals for dedicated crimes on Wednesday, 03 April, where the data disclosed that the case of sexual assault was reported mostly among the total pending cases of around four hundred in Saint Catherine Circuit.

During the opening of the Easter Term of the Saint Catherine Circuit on the day the discussion was conducted between the individuals of authority where Justice Yvonne Brown was in the position of authority.

The ceremony was also attended by many senior members associated with the law including Icilyn Golding, Custos of St Catherine, Hopton Nicholson, the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Head of the St Catherine North Police Division.

Among all the senior people who are responsible for the law management in the nation, the proceedings were conducted in which it was observed that sexual assault cases have become the major focus point of concern in Saint Catherine in recent times.

As per the reports based on data, the other major crimes of Scheduled A offences recorded in the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica other than sexual assault are the criminal acts of murder, robbery, arson, and lottery scams.

In the list, which is dominated by cases of sexual assault, the second most committed crime is murder, followed by arson and robbery. The scams related to the lottery have also seen a major hike in the crime list that are caught.

Justice Yvonne Brown said in her statement that the people involved in and responsible for maintaining the law, including lawyers, the police department, and other relevant stakeholders, needed to work actively.

An active approach is necessary for the security of the people and for delivering justice in a timely manner as there is a long roster of cases to be dealt with. Donald Bryan, the Attorney-at-law, mentioned on behalf of the Private Bar in front of the judge that attorneys are ready to serve the pursuit of justice.

Donald Bryan said in his words, “I must also acknowledge the satisfactory number of jurors today, which is commendable, as the numbers last time affected the timely trial of cases.”