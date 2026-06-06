The project comes as a preparatory effort ahead of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026 before it comes into effect with full force in the region.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has officially launched the DOMCREP (Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project) on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the coastal village of Marigot. It is a $25 million U.S. dollar investment program for the Dominican people aimed at enhancing community and climate resilience.

During the official launch ceremony, the dignitaries in attendance included Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Executive Director of 5Cs, Dr. Colin Young along with other cabinet members.

This million dollar project will be funded under the Green Climate Fund of UNFCCC - The Caribbean Community Climate Change Center. The country has received an initial disbursement of EC3.7 million dollars to commence national climate adaptation planning with regard to the same.

During the meeting, PM Skerrit mentioned that this project is a tangible and significant investment in building climate resilience for the people of Dominica as it targets both mitigation and adaptation of the future climate misadventures. This involves tools and strategies to upgrade and build further resilience in their water systems.

“Thus, it protects the extraordinary natural beauty, rich biodiversity and the vibrant people of Dominica who are highly exposed to climate-related hazards,” added the PM.

The project will contribute to water security through a 30% increase in communal water storage capacity in rural districts and will support more inclusive economic opportunities in its matching grant program, with at least 40% of these grants awarded to female-led enterprises. More than 8,300 people are expected to benefit directly from the project, with positive impacts extending across communities throughout Dominica. A strong emphasis has been placed on ensuring that these benefits are inclusive and far-reaching.

It targets 8 vulnerable communities across Dominica which have historically suffered the most from the extreme climate events. Namely - Kaliho, Kulibistri, Campbell, Pichle, Bagatelle, Piritsufre, Sansevier, and Good Hope.

Under this project, more than 520 farmers and agroprocessors will receive support for climate-smart technologies, irrigation systems, agroforestry, greenhouse infrastructure, and agroprocessing rehabilitation.

By 2030, DOMCREP is expected to reduce the recovery times for food production by over 50% following climate-related disasters and it will enable farming communities to return to production more quickly and strengthen the food security of the country. Every targeted community will have access to a hurricane shelter certified to withstand powerful hurricanes, improving safety and preparedness when it matters most.

The announcement also highlighted that the devastating impacts to lives and livelihoods and infrastructure from Tropical Storm Erica and Hurricane Maria are still being felt across the society and the economy. After those calamities since 2018, more than EC $159 million has been invested across the agricultural sector, including over 37 million in crop development, approximately 35 million in fisheries, more than nine million in livestock production, and over 70 million in agricultural infrastructure by the government.

Additional efforts by the government in a similar direction include two additional climate resilient endeavors in partnership with 5Cs. The first is in an integrated climate adaptation, climate resilient concept note to the Green Climate Fund focusing on developing cross-cutting climate resilience in health, education, and the agricultural sector. The second is a full proposal for Dominica climate elucidation for adaptive resilience in the declared water.

In the end, PM Skerrit highlighted that this project is not only to amplify enhancement of lives, resilience of community, strengthening of ecosystems of Dominica solely but also for the people of Curriculum in the fight against the injustice of climate change.