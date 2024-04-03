Saint Catherine bus driver bailed in minor’s sexual assault case

Jamaica: A 35-year-old man, who is a bus driver by profession, was granted bail in the case of sexual assault against a 16-year-old minor girl against the sum of the amount of five hundred thousand dollars with some conditions by Parish Court of Saint Catherine during the appearance on Tuesday, 2 April.

As per the sources, the incident of the sexual assault against the minor girl took place on a day of last week of March month when the victim was travelling in the same bus that was being operated by the culprit.

It is alleged that the culprit while taking advantage of the girl travelling alone, took the wrong route and took her with himself to some other place instead of her destination for where she was travelling. On the place, the culprit bus driver committed the crime against the minor victim by assaulting her sexually.

The case against the accused bus driver was based on the statement against him recorded by the police that was given by the complainant, who was the victim minor girl. After registering the complaint, the police officers launched an investigation against the bus driver.

The investigation led to the arrest of the bus driver after which he was taken into custody and an interrogation was conducted on him. Subsequently, the culprit was charged by the investigating officers involved in the case for the offences committed by him on the day, including sexual assault, sexual assault against a minor, kidnapping, and other crimes.

Under the same charges, the accused bus driver was presented in the court for the hearing in Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica. Desiree Alleyne, the judge of the parish court, heard the argument in the case and granted bail to the culprit by scheduling the next appearance for the culprit to Tuesday, 04 June.

The judge granted bail to the culprit against five hundred thousand dollars by giving him a strict warning to stay away from the minor victim, saying, “Your duty is to disappear if you see her.” The culprit is also restricted from operating any public service vehicle from the time.