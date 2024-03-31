Saint Catherine man released due to police failure in cyber crime case

Jamaica: A businessman of Jamaica, was released from police custody by the Saint Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday, 27 March, in the case of cyber crime, as the police department failed to lay charges on the accused for the committed offences within the time span of 48 hours.

The man was arrested by the police department on Sunday, 24 March, under the offence of circulating intimate pictures of his female partner on the internet. He was kept in police custody for more than 48 hours constantly without any proceedings.

Mathew Simms, the attorney in favour of the accused businessman, submitted an application in the Saint Catherine Parish Court for his release. The case was observed by Desiree Alleyne, the Senior Parish Court Judge.

As per the sources, the judge was told by the side police department that the businessman was booked on the day under the breach of the cyber crime act. The man was accused of suspicion of malicious communication.

As the court was told that the accused man had circulated intimate photographs of his female partner on the internet, the attorney Mathew Simms, presented his argument in the favour of businessman.

The attorney said that his client must be charged or released under the section 5(4) of the Bail Act, as the offence does not fall into the First Schedule of the mentioned Act. He mentioned that the accused man suffered in custody emotionally as well as financially, and the police failed to fulfil their responsibility.

After taking note of the arguments, and understanding the failure of the police department to follow the protocols to fulfil their duty, the judge of the Saint Catherine Parish Court ordered the release of the accused businessman from the case of cyber crime. The decision was made by the judge after the consultation with the clerk of courts.

As the information on the Saint Catherine cyber crime case went out to the public, the locals are sharing their opinions on the incident of the release of the accused businessman.

Some people are talking in favour of the businessman and said, “The man was surely innocent and may be accused to gain some money out from him. Like why you will arrest someone and miss to lay charges. What is the problem? This can be due to a personal fight or something like that, where he was just tortured mentally.”

On the other hand, people are also talking against the businessman and said, “This is nothing but power of money. Even a bling can see it. He is a businessman and of course he is not having any money problems. Corruption is everywhere. Culprits revolve free and poor victims just suffer with pain and pain.”