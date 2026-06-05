Two Men, Including Teen, Injured in Pomona Village Shooting in Belize

Police said the victims were likely not the intended targets and are investigating the attack.

Belize: Two males, including a 16-year-old teen and a 25-year-old man, were injured in a shooting in Pomona Village on Tuesday evening. Police believe the victims were likely not the intended targets and have launched an investigation.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Acosta and a 16-year-old male minor whose identity has not been disclosed due to his age or legal status as a juvenile.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, at around 6:30 p.m., when both the victims were standing outside a local business establishment in a group of friends where they were approached by individuals riding on two separate motorcycles.

One of the suspects riding on the back (pillion) of one of the motorcycles suddenly pulled out a handgun and opened fire, shooting multiple shots into the group before both motorbikes fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Following the shooting, both the male victims were struck by the gunfire and sustained gunshot injuries about the bodies and were immediately transported to a medical facility for urgent medical treatment via private vehicle. The current medical condition of both the victims has not been disclosed yet.

Police officers attached to the Belize Police Department were contacted at the scene and reported about the incident who quickly responded and processed the scene. Officers have since launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and are actively trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

During the initial investigations officers discovered that neither victim has a prior history with law enforcement of Pomona Village nor were they involved in any kind of dangerous and illegal activities.

ACP Stacy Smith confirmed the incident that occurred on Tuesday, while stating that the investigators believe both the victims were not the intended target of the suspects, the other person who was in the group may have been the target.

She further stated no motive behind the shooting has been obtained yet as officers are actively reviewing the surveillance footage from the area and as part of the ongoing investigation.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details about the incident will be shared when it becomes available.