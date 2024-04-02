Three men, one woman held with illegal weapon in Montego Bay

Four suspects charged with breaches of Firearms Act in Montego Bay who were held possessing illegal weapon on Monday, 01 April.

Jamaica: Three men and a woman, in total four suspects, are charged with breaches of the Firearms Act by the police department in Montego Bay, the capital city of Saint James Parish, who were held possessing an illegal weapon in a search by the officers at a beach on Monday, 01 April, around 12:20 am.

As per the reports on the case, the police officers recovered a Canik TP95F Elite pistol during the search with a magazine loaded with ten ammunition counts of nine mm. The illegal weapons and ammunition seized in Montego Bay were carried by the suspects without any permission from the authorities.

As per the police statement, at the time of the action on the day, a team of police officers were at the location amid regular surveillance. At nearly 12:20 am, the officers spotted a motor vehicle entering the compound of the beach, which was a Nissan AD Wagon car.

While the four occupiers of the motor car were entering the place, they blocked the entrance of the gate with their vehicle for which the police officers approached them to talk. As the suspects observed the police officers near them, they started behaving differently which raised the suspicion of the cops on them.

It is mentioned that after the officers got suspicious, they ordered the suspects to cooperate with the lawmen as they wanted to conduct a search. Subsequently, a search was made in which the officers recovered the illegal weapon, which was hidden under the back seat of the motor vehicle.

Afterwards, the four suspects were immediately arrested by the officers of the law enforcement department after they failed to show proof of their authority to keep a lethal weapon. The suspects were taken into custody and eventually charged with the relevant crimes committed by them in the presence of their attorneys.

The identity of the four suspects, who were arrested in Montego Bay for carrying a lethal weapon illegally, was disclosed by the police department among which three are men and one is woman.

The suspects in the case are, 26-year-old Kenroy Gayle, also called Keneil commonly, who belongs to the Granville community while working as a steward, and 28-year-old Shaquille Williams, also called Shakur commonly, who works as a deliveryman and lives in the Fuller district of Granville.

The other two suspects are, 19-year-old Tian Blake, commonly known as Tom, who lives in the Gunns Drive locality of Granville, and 23-year-old Shian Lee Bennett, also called Lee, who is a supervisor and lives along Church Lane of Paradise in Norwood, a locality in Montego Bay.