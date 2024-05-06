Royal Navy seized cocaine valued $204 million in Caribbean Sea

Caribbean: The Royal Navy shared one another operation conducted by the crew of HMS Trent in the Caribbean Sea ended by seizing two and a half tonnes of cocaine, valued at more than two hundred million pounds. This seizure resulted in taking the amount of cocaine seized by HMS Trent above five hundred million pounds in this year till now.

As per the reports, the action was taken by the crew of HMS Trent on the day after receiving an update of the suspicious activity, potentially smuggling, in the region under their reach. It is said that HMS Trent was alerted by the maritime patrol aircraft of the United States with the help of its powerful radar system.

As the Royal Navy ship was alerted and took action in the Caribbean Sea, the suspected ship was spotted on the water bed after which the responding officers raised them a call to stop. The occupiers of the suspicious ship started throwing some packets into the ocean after observing that authorities spotted them.

However, the maritime officers of the Royal Navy failed in their attempt to escape the checking of the authority. The officers intercepted the suspect ship and made their way on board after which the search was conducted. The criminal activity was revealed after the officers collected two and a half tonnes of cocaine that were being smuggled through the Caribbean Sea. The operation was continued throughout the night.

Subsequently, the amount of cocaine that was illegally being smuggled was seized by the naval officers and later handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation. The amount of cocaine was calculated to be around two hundred and four million pounds in total. Before this also the Royal Navy intercepted cocaine smuggling in the Caribbean Sea this year which totalled to be around five hundred eleven million pounds, which they stopped from getting on the streets for illegal sale.

Grant Shapps, Defence Secretary, gave his statement on another successful operation and said, “I would like to congratulate the crew of HMS Trent for this latest bust. Not only this but also for incredible work over the previous five months, where they seized large amounts of drugs and disrupted global drug networks.”

Defence Secretary added, “The Royal Navy continued to show that those who seek to profit from illegal drugs are to face the full force of justice, no matter where they are in the world.”

Tim Langford, the Commanding Officer of HMS Trent, also shared his words on the cocaine seized in the Caribbean Sea. He said, “The combined capabilities of the embarked US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment and our ship with our forty-seven commando coxswains have once again proven the utility of our ship in countering narcotics smuggling.”

Commander Tim Langford added in his statement, “We are working seamlessly to complete another covert take-down. Trent and our crew will continue to achieve unparalleled success in intercepting smugglers and traffickers.”