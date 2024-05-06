Fatal shooting of Cocorite affected 12, 4 deaths reported

Trinidad and Tobago: Twelve individuals in total were reported to be the victims of the incident of a fatal shooting attack in the Cocorite district. In the lethal criminal act, four were declared dead while the eight were found injured on the night of Saturday, 04 May, around 11:00 pm.

As per the reports, the lethal act of shooting took place against the twelve victims while they all were gathered on the day at the eastern end of Building F of Phase 1 in the Powder Magazine locality of Cocorite. Cocorite is a district of Trinidad, located in the northwestern part of the island.

At nearly 11:00 pm, a motor vehicle arrived at the location where the group of individuals was present. It is said that the motor vehicle was of a dark colour which was occupied by two men. The two men approached the group of individuals after which they got out of the motor vehicle.

Reportedly, the two suspects in the motor vehicle were armed with lethal weapons which they suddenly pointed towards the group of people and pulled the trigger. The unexpected lethal attack of shooting endangered the people at the Cocorite location while making twelve individuals the victims of the act.

Immediately after, the two armed assailants got back into their motor vehicle and escaped from the site of the crime. The police officers were alerted about the fatal incident, on which, the local police station took initial steps as per protocols. The officers on duty made their way instant to the site and took note of the criminal act while seizing the location.

Subsequently, all the twelve injured victims of the Cocorite shooting case were taken to the Saint James Medical Centre for emergency treatment. It is mentioned in the reports that the eight among twelve people who got injured in the fatal act and survived were all in the age category of 19 to 39, while the four were not able to survive the injuries.

The four victims who lost their lives are identified in the reports with their documented names. The deceased victims are a 36-year-old man named Jonathan Osmond, a 22-year-old man named Shaquille Ottley, a 57-year-old man named Antonio Jack, and a 31-year-old man named Sadiki Ottley. All the dead victims of the fatal shooting belonged to the neighbourhood of Cocorite.

It is mentioned that among deceased victims, Jonathan Osmond lost his life on the shooting site, while Shaquille Ottley and Antonio Jack were found dead in hospital. Sadiki Ottley was pronounced dead whole ongoing treatment for his critical injuries. The investigation in the case was overtaken by an assigned team of officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One.

The police department is actively working in a way to trace the culprits involved in the fatal criminal act which affected twelve individuals and their families. Erla Harewood Christopher, the Commissioner of Police got involved in the case after getting notified about the crime. A meeting was also immediately summoned by the Commissioner involving high-ranked officers to take action in the case.