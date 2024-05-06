30-year-old man charged in Spanish Town Road murder case

Jamaica: A 30-year-old man was charged in a Spanish Town Road murder case after he was arrested on Thursday, 02 May. The accused is found involved in the murder of a man, whose body was found wrapped in a sheet in the month of March. It is said that the accused was identified by an eye witness who saw him in suspicious condition.

The murder case was initiated after the dead body of a male victim was found in the locality along the Spanish Town Road. Spanish Town is a city of Jamaica located in the Saint Catherine Parish. The dead body was discovered on the morning of Thursday, 23 March, around 9:35 am at the location after which the information was passed to the law enforcement department.

The deceased man in the murder case of Spanish Town Road is disclosed to be a 27-year-old man whose documented name was Kamory Forbes. Kamory Forbes was the resident of North Avenue in the Greenwich Farm locality of Kingston 13. Kingston is the capital of the island nation of Jamaica.

As per the reports, on the day of the discovery of the dead body at nearly 9:35 am, the police officers found the dead man lying on his back. The police officers reacted to the situation after getting information about the crime, where the dead body was abandoned while wrapped in a sheet.

It is mentioned that the dead body of the man was taken for further proceedings after the early investigation at the location of discovery. Subsequently, the operation was launched to trace the culprit of the Spanish Town Road murder case which led them to the arrest of one.

The suspect is identified among the public by his documented name Neko Gordon. Neko Gordon is said to be a resident of a neighbourhood in Rose Town, located in the Saint Andrew Parish of Jamaica. The accused was held by the police officers on the basis of the recognition of an eyewitness who gave a statement against the suspect.

The man was booked by the police depart on 2 May after which he was charged in the Spanish Town Road murder case on the basis of relevant evidence against him. On the day of arrest, a search warrant was executed by the police officers on duty. In the search, officers collected an illegal firearm, which was a 9 mm Taurus pistol.

The discovery was made from an abandoned building which was situated just behind the house of the accused man. The man was eventually charged with offences including possession of an illegal weapon, possession of unauthorised ammunition, and use of an illegal weapon to commit a felony. The man is expected to be taken in front of the master of the court for the verdict as the date of the case is scheduled reportedly.