PM Roosevelt Skerrit shares glimpses of construction of Goodwill Secondary School

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses of the construction site of the Goodwill Secondary School (GSS) and provided the progress report on the work. He said that the progress has been showing positive signs for the making of the new school in Dominica.

The glimpses were recorded at the time when the officials from the Ministry of Education and Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau North Constituency- Miriam Blanchard visited the site on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Skerrit expressed pleasure and said that the report on the progress of the construction of the site is quite satisfying. He added that the secondary school will be designated a Centre of Excellence for Technical Vocational Education and Training upon completion.

The new GSS is one of six schools, which will be constructed under the China AID Project for the Reconstruction of Schools Post Hurricane Maria. The glimpses showcased that the workers have been providing the details on every phase of the construction and how it would benefit the economic as well as education sector of the country.

Goodwill Secondary School will boast a modern as well as quality education structure in Dominica with climate-resilient infrastructure and other facilities for the students. It would benefit not only the students or the education landscape of the country but would also generate unique jobs for the locals.

Even currently, the construction of the school has been providing jobs to numerous local workers and enhancing the employment structure of Dominica.

The construction of the school was announced by Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit last year as part of their agenda of bolstering the education sector. Along with this school, he also announced the plan to construct five more primary schools in different communities.

The construction of the school commenced on November 16, 2023, on which PM Skerrit stated that it has the capacity to serve as a “great strength” to quality education.

The facilities of the school will feature the installations of electricity, and electrical appliances, production of garments, fabric design, technical drawing, auto-mechanics, industrial arts, refrigeration, air conditioning, training with facilities for food preparation, visual and performing arts, and music.